LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Two people were killed and two others were injured after a crash near Hawthorne, Nevada on Monday, according to Nevada State Police.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. along US 95 and mile marker 39.

NSP stated that a passenger vehicle was driving southbound on US 95 and slowed down for an emergency vehicle.

A driver of a commercial motor vehicle was driving behind the passenger vehicle and hit it from the rear, police said.

The driver of the commercial motor vehicle then hit another vehicle that was traveling north on US 95.

Afterwards, the commercial motor vehicle drove off the road where it overturned and caught on fire.

Two people were killed and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Two other people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

US 95 was closed in both directions during NSP’s investigation at the scene of the crash.