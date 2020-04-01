2 killed in apartment complex shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two men are dead following a shooting at an apartment complex late Tuesday night. It happened in the 900 block of Sierra Vista Drive in Las Vegas.

Following an investigation by the Metro Homicide Section, police found that the two men were involved in an argument, which led to a fist fight. One of the men, later identified as 28-year-old Ronald Thompson, took out a gun and shot the other man.

Thompson then pointed his gun at a witness who came out of an apartment nearby. That witness, also armed, then shot Thompson. Of the two men who were shot, one of them died on the scene and the other later died after being transported to Sunrise Hospital.

Police have not yet released the identification of the other man who was shot in the conflict.