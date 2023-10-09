LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Nevada State Police investigated a rollover crash at Lake Mead Recreation Area that left two people dead.

Jacqueline Hoffman, 32, of California, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rigoberto Angel-Nunez, 39, of Las Vegas, died following injuries he sustained in the crash and was pronounced dead by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

It happened on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 11:50 p.m. after a report of a crash in the area of State Route 147 and mile marker 1.

According to police, the driver of a Kia Sorento failed to maintain her lane along southbound State Route 147 and entered the northbound lane. The Kia then hit the left front of a Cadillac Escalade, and the Kia rotated, overturned, and came to rest on its roof. The Cadillac came to

rest, on its wheels, partially in the lane and dirt shoulder.

The crash was investigated by the Nevada State Police – Highway Patrol Southern Command Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (MIRT). The crash marks NSP’s – Southern Command’s 56th deadly crash of the year, resulting in 66 fatalities.