LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A mother and her two kids were killed in a DUI crash Sunday evening, Henderson police said Monday,

According to Henderson Police Department Deputy Chief Boucher, police and medical personnel were called to the intersection of Lake Mead Parkway and Grand Cadence Drive at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7.

A woman was stopped at a stoplight at the intersection when her vehicle was hit from behind “at a high rate of speed,” Deputy Chief Boucher said in a press conference Monday.

The Henderson Fire Department, which has a station nearby, provided medical aid and took multiple individuals to local hospitals, Boucher said.

The woman, who was 38, and her five and six-year-old sons who were in the vehicle with her were later pronounced dead. Boucher said speed and impairment are believed to be factors in the crash.

HPD officers arrested 36-year-old Darryl Smith on the scene. He is being held at the Henderson Detention Center. He faces three counts of DUI involving death and one count of reckless driving.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

“These distressing incidents underscore the critical importance of responsible driving,” Boucher said. “If you are under the influence of an intoxicating substance, please use a sober driver or a ride-share company or a taxi or a bus. There are many, many options to get home safely.”

This crash occurred just hours after a 52-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash in the area of Sunset Road and Mountain Vista Street.

Boucher said there has been an “unacceptable” increase in accidents in the Henderson community. To combat the trend, HPD will be increasing enforcement efforts in 2024, including targeted enforcement initiatives.

Boucher asked citizens to exercise caution and drive responsibly on roadways.

“Please slow down,” Boucher said. “Don’t try to beat the light. Eliminate distractions, and your actions truly will make a difference and help us save lives.”