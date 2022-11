LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting involving two juveniles.

Police received a call regarding a shooting near Azure Avenue and Bruce Street (near North 5th and Centennial Parkway), around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

NLVPD investigate shooting that left 2 juveniles injured. (Photo: KLAS)

Arriving officers located the two juveniles, and both were transported to UMC Trauma, one with non-life-threatening injuries and the other in critical condition, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.