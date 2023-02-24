LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have arrested two juveniles in a northeast valley shooting that left one man dead.

According to police, the two male juveniles were taken into custody on Thursday and booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall on one count of open murder.

On Feb. 10, around 4 p.m., Metro police received a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Los Feliz Street near Lake Mead Boulevard.

Shooting investigation at an apartment complex along Los Feliz Street (KLAS)

When officers arrived they found the victim, later identified as Carlos Vargas Martinez, 46, in a garage suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Martinez was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.