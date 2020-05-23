Breaking News
2 injured in shooting, both expected to survive

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people are in the hospital and another is in custody following a shooting in North Las Vegas. According to police, it happened just after 7:30 Friday night at the Broad Acres Swap Meet.

Preliminary investigation showed the shooting was the result of an altercation between two men. The shooter, a 22-year-old man, shot a 22-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man during the incident.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

The suspect is in custody and police are continuing to investigate the situation.

