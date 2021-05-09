2 injured in crash near Lake Mead Blvd, Tonopah Dr; vehicle ‘cut in half’ in collision with light pole

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are currently on the scene of a serious crash near the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Tonopah Drive, just west of M.L.K. Boulevard.

Police say a Honda sedan jumped a curb and collided with a light pole. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue added that the car was “cut in half by impact” with the light pole.

Officials say there were two occupants in the vehicle.

Both the driver and the passenger were taken to UMC Trauma. Police say the passenger was ejected, but the driver was not.

After the preliminary investigation, police say the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on Lake Mead before hitting the lightpole.

Eastbound Lake Mead is closed in the area as officers complete their investigation. Avoid the area.