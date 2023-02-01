LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people were injured, with one in critical condition, after a car rolled over in Henderson.

According to Henderson police, on Wednesday around 7:35 p.m., officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash near Sun City Anthem Drive and Colvin Run Drive.

Police said that the vehicle lost control and rolled over the center median, and came to a stop. Speed and impairment are believed to be factors in the crash.

Both occupants were transported to a local hospital. According to police, the passenger was said to have minor injuries while the driver is in critical condition.

This is an ongoing story, check back for details.