2 Illinois men arrested by Metro held in connection with death of 72-year-old woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two men arrested by the Metro police on Sunday are wanted in connection with the investigation of a woman’s death in Illinois.

Clayton L. Anderson, 25, and Thomas M. Miller, 19, were taken into custody by Metro officers as state police in Shelby County, Ill., investigated the death of Sherry Hubbartt.

Hubbartt, 72, was found dead Sunday in her home. Anderson is Hubbartt’s grandson, according to media reports in Illinois.

Shelby County is midway between St. Louis and Indianapolis.

Miller was arrested on four counts of discharging a firearm and two counts of “injure/tamper w/veh damage,” and Anderson was arrested on a charge of disobeying a peace officer, endangering other person or property. Miller is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center, and Anderson was transported to a Las Vegas hospital. Both are held on fugitive warrants from Illinois.

Further details on the arrests are not available at this time.

A first-degree murder warrant for Anderson was issued in Illinois, as well as charges related to concealing a death and possession of a stolen vehicle. Anderson is being held without bail.

The warrant for Miller is for concealing a death. He is being held on $500,000 bond warrant.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or other crimes are encouraged to contact the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations at (217) 278-5004 (tip line) or by email at ISP.DCI.Zone05@Illinois.gov. This matter is an open and ongoing investigation by the Shelby County Coroner’s Officer, Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Illinois State Police. No additional information is being released at this time.