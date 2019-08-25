2 hurt, gunman sought in overnight shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Metro Police say 2 people are recovering after a shooting in the northwest part of the valley.

The Department says it happened around 2:30 Sunday morning, at a home near Gowan and Durango.

A woman and man were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. LVMPD says one person has been arrested in connection to the shooting, and at least one more remains at large.

At this time, Metro Police have not released any description of the gunman, or said what led to the shooting.