2 hours of free parking? Happy holidays to downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you are headed downtown this weekend, you won’t have to feed the meter — at least for the first two hours.

The City of Las Vegas is giving visitors free two-hour on-street metered parking on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 4, according to a news release.

It’s the city’s way of supporting local stores and restaurants in the downtown area during the holiday season.

Anyone can take advantage of this offer once per day on designated days by using the code “5555” when paying at the meter or through the Flowbird app.

The city reminds people to wear masks and social distance at all times.

For more ways to support local businesses this holiday season, visit www.lasvegasnevada.gov/shoplocal.