LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Two people were hospitalized after a crash in the east Las Vegas valley.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Wednesday after Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers responded to a two-vehicle crash near Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

Police told 8 News Now, that one vehicle caught on fire during the crash and one vehicle flipped upside down.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Drivers should avoid the area as nearby roads will be closed down for the next few hours as the investigation continues.