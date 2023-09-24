LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –Two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a car got stuck underneath a trailer in North Las Vegas.

Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road after a report of a crash.

Police said that a BMW was driving southbound on Lamb Boulevard at the same time a semi-truck pulling a trailer was attempting to make a northbound turn onto Lamb Boulevard.

The BMW crashed into the trailer of the semi-truck, causing the car to go underneath the trailer.

Both the driver and the passenger of the BMW were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck sustained no injuries and is cooperating with investigators, police said.