LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman was killed and a man was hospitalized after they were struck by a vehicle on New Year’s Day, according to North Las Vegas police.

Around 2:38 p.m. on New Year’s Day, North Las Vegas police received a call that two people were hit by a vehicle near Aliante Parkway and Nature Park Drive.

According to police, a small SUV hit another vehicle and two pedestrians who were on the sidewalk.

(Credit: North Las Vegas Police Department)

Both pedestrians were transported to University Medical Center. The female pedestrian, believed to be in her 50s was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The male pedestrian was believed to be in his 60s, according to police.

According to RTC, Aliante Parkway is closed southbound CC215 through Nature Park Drive. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and plan other routes.