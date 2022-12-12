LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is in critical condition after a three-car crash near Desert Inn and Wynn roads.

Las Vegas police received a call about the crash around 11:15 a.m. Monday in the 4200 block of West Desert Inn. At least two people were taken to the hospital, one of whom was described as being in critical condition.

The extent of the second person’s injuries were unknown Monday afternoon, police said.

(KLAS)

Desert Inn eastbound is completely shut down between Arville and Wynn. Westbound lanes are still open, but drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The investigation is still ongoing. No other details have been released.

This is a developing story.