LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two hikers were rescued in Death Valley National Park after sliding down a hill due to icy conditions.

On Feb. 1, two men slipped off the Telescope Peak Trail when crossing a steep and icy drainage, less than two miles from the trailhead, National Park Services said.

A hiker is winched up to California Highway Patrol’s H80 helicopter from below the Telescope Peak Trail on Feb. 1. (Photo credit: California Highway Patrol)

The hikers were not able to maintain their footing or climb back up the trail despite having crampons, trekking police, and a 200-foot rope. According to NPS, neither hiker was injured.

Around 10:30 a.m., one of the hikers was able to use a cell phone to call park rangers to request assistance. The hikers were rescued by helicopter around 3:50 p.m., NPS said.