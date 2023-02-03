LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two hikers were rescued in Death Valley National Park after sliding down a hill due to icy conditions.
On Feb. 1, two men slipped off the Telescope Peak Trail when crossing a steep and icy drainage, less than two miles from the trailhead, National Park Services said.
The hikers were not able to maintain their footing or climb back up the trail despite having crampons, trekking police, and a 200-foot rope. According to NPS, neither hiker was injured.
Around 10:30 a.m., one of the hikers was able to use a cell phone to call park rangers to request assistance. The hikers were rescued by helicopter around 3:50 p.m., NPS said.