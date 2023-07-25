The attached video is based on previous reporting on the incident

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials have identified two women who were found dead at the Valley of Fire State Park.

Jessica Rhodes, 34, and Diana Matienco Rivera, 29, both of Las Vegas, were found dead Saturday after they were noticed as missing by a separate group of hikers Saturday morning. Officers have not revealed the cause of Rhodes’s or Matienco Rivera’s death.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials, a group of hikers who had seen Rhodes and Matienco Rivera go out on the hiking trails at Valley of Fire State Park Saturday morning noticed that they had not returned. Though they were not part of the same group, one of the members of the group that returned called dispatchers, noting their absence.

When Nevada State Park Police arrived, they found one of the women dead on one of the hiking trails. Once she was found, rangers requested an LVMPD search and rescue team to help with the search. Search and rescue officers then located the other woman dead in a canyon.

Nevada State Park Police will continue with the ongoing investigation.