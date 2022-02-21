2 guys, 2 jackpots at Caesars on 2/20/2022 combine for nearly $900K in winnings

Kyle Johnson, left, hit a royal flush on Sunday at Caesars, the same day Phillip Mitchell, right, hit a straight flush. Both hit the Mega Progressive Jackpot. (Caesars Entertainment)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two gamblers hit jackpots that added up to nearly $900,000 on Sunday at Caesars Palace.

The jackpots on Sunday — 2/20/2022 — could be a prelude to an even luckier day for couples planning to get married in Las Vegas on 2/22/2022.

Kyle Johnson of Eagle Mountain, Utah, and Phillip Mitchell of Peabody, Massachusetts, both hit the Mega Progressive Jackpot while playing Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em.

Johnson, who hit a royal flush in clubs, won $779,140.50. He said he has played the game hundreds of times, according to a Caesars news release. Johnson treated his friends to dinner and said he plans to pay off his house with his winnings.

Mitchell’s straight flush in hearts won a $117,688 jackpot earlier in the day. He said he plans to use some of the winnings to help pay for the weddings of his two daughters this summer.

