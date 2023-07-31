LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 2 guests at Caesars Palace are leaving Las Vegas with jackpots, one of them also leaving with Rolls Royce after hitting it big over the weekend.

On Friday, July 28 at 10 p.m., Ashwin Patel won $203,609 playing Mississippi Stud poker at Caesars Palace.

Ashwin Patel of Sioux Falls, S.D., won the jackpot with a Royal Flush (Caesars)

Patel and his wife were visiting Las Vegas from Sioux Falls, S.D., to buy a 2018 Rolls Royce Ghost and landed the jackpot with a Royal Flush after playing for two hours.

According to Patel, he has only played at one poker table in the 15 years he has visited the property. He says he plans to use the jackpot for another Caesars Palace trip in the future.

One hour later, at 11:00 p.m. that same Friday night, another lucky guest left the property with $200,000 from a video poker game.