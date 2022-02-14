2 from Las Vegas accused in theft of off-road vehicle in Arizona

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man and a woman from Las Vegas are charged in connection with the theft of an off-road vehicle in Dolan Springs, Arizona, on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Jefferson Franklin Russell, 26, and Cassandra Benita Rodgers, 23, also face drug charges after the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office took them into custody and took them to the county jail in Kingman without incident.

(Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies found Russell and Rodgers with the side by side after a man called in to report his Can-Am had been stolen. The man told deputies he was “watching multiple subjects attempting to load the side by side into a pickup truck,” according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post. He had followed drag marks from where the side by side had been taken.

Deputies saw that the pickup truck had become stuck in a ravine.

A search of the suspect’s vehicle revealed a baggie of methamphetamine, a loaded handgun, multiple lock picking devices and prescription bottles of pills not related to either subject. Russell and Rodgers were charged with theft of a means of transportation, deputies said.