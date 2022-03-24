LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two new U.S. District Court judges were confirmed Wednesday by the U.S. Senate, filling vacancies in Nevada that had been open during the Trump administration.

Judges Cristina Silva and Anne Traum received confirmation — 50-46 for Silva, and 49-47 for Traum.

Silva replaces District Judge James C. Mahan, who assumed senior status in 2018. She will maintain chambers in Las Vegas.

Traum takes the place of District Judge Robert C. Jones, who assumed senior status in early 2016. Traum will be based in Reno.

“We are delighted that these two highly accomplished individuals will join us as district judges and look forward to serving with them,” said Chief Judge Miranda Du of the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada.

Silva has served as a state judge for the Eighth Judicial District Court of Nevada, Department IX, since 2019. She was an assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Nevada for eight years, and served as deputy chief of the Organized Crime Strike Task Force (2013-2018) and chief of the Criminal Division (2018-2019), according to a news release from the Ninth Circuit Court. Before that, she was an assistant state attorney in Miami.

Silva becomes only the second Latina judge to serve on the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada.

President Joe Biden nominated Silva after she was recommended by U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen. Masto and Rosen also recommended Traum for her post.

Traum is a law professor and associate dean at the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV. She has been at UNLV since 2008. She served as special counsel for the U.S. Department of Justice, Office for Access to Justice, in Washington, D.C., from 2015 to 2016. Before joining UNLV, Traum served as an assistant federal public defender for the District of Nevada from 2002 to 2008. She was an assistant U.S. attorney from 2000 to 2002 in the civil division, and an attorney for the U.S. DOJ, Environmental and Natural Resources Division, in Washington, D.C., from 1998 to 2000.