LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Caesars Entertainment has confirmed that two employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The report comes just over two weeks into the opening of resorts on the Las Vegas Strip.

“There are two positive employee cases of COVID-19 at Flamingo Las Vegas, and contact tracing protocols have been implemented,” according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

On Wednesday, the Bellagio’s Mayfair Supper Club closed after a worker tested positive.