2 Del Sol High School students arrested for having gun near school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Del Sol High School students were arrested Thursday for allegedly having a gun near the school, according to Clark County School Police. CCSDPD said a total of five students were arrested, but only two of the students were associated with the gun.

The other three were taken into custody for obstructing justice. K-9 officers detected the gun in the car the students were riding in.

The students are said to be 16 and 17 years old.

Charges for the two students caught with the gun are as followed:

Brandishing a firearm

Carrying a concealed weapon

Minor in possession of a firearm

The gun was taken to Metro Police for testing.