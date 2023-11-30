LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The deaths of two Nevada State Police (NSP) Highway Patrol troopers on Thursday brings the total number of state police deaths to 12, with the most recent involving Trooper Micah May in an incident only about a mile away.
On July 27, 2021, May was hit by a suspect’s vehicle as he was placing stop-sticks in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 south of the site where two troopers died Thursday morning. May died at University Medical Center two days later.
The state officers who have died in the line of duty are memorialized on the Nevada Law Enforcement Memorial in Carson City on the grounds surrounded by the Capitol, the Nevada Supreme Court and the Nevada Legislature. The memorial contains the names of officers from police departments across the state. Before today’s deaths, a total of 137 officers had died in the line of duty.
The list of Nevada State Police officers who have died, along with the date (EOW: end of watch):
- Trooper Micah David May. EOW: Thursday, July 29, 2021. Douglas Claiborne, 60, was killed when law enforcement authorities fired 26 shots into the car after forcing it to stop on I-15 following a 40-minute chase. Claiborne was holding a knife when police fired on him. A coroner’s report found extremely high amounts of methamphetamine in Claiborne’s system.
- Sgt. Benjamin Michael Jenkins. EOW: Friday, March 27, 2020. John Leonard Dabritz, 69, is serving a life sentence in the ambush shooting of Sgt. Ben Jenkins, 47, on U.S. 93 in White Pine County. Dabritz stole Jenkins’ uniform and drove away in the patrol car.
- Trooper Kara M. Kelly-Borgognone. EOW: Feb. 28, 2008. Borgognone, 33, died when her patrol car was struck in an intersection as she responded to a bomb scare near Sparks.
- Trooper Carlos Jose Juan Borland. EOW: Dec. 1, 1993. Borland, 25, was shot and killed when he stopped a car on Interstate 80, two miles east of Lovelock in Pershing County. He stopped a suspect who didn’t pay for gasoline not knowing the suspect had recently killed two people in Texas.
- Trooper Daniel Mark Garcia Peterson. EOW: Thursday, June 18, 1992. Peterson, 35, was killed during a traffic stop, hit by a drunk driver on I-80 west of Sparks as he was walking next to the truck he had pulled over.
- Trooper Gary Vance Gifford. EOW: Tuesday, Oct. 14, 1975. Gifford, 29, was shot and killed when he stopped a bank robbery suspect on a traffic violation on the east shore of Lake Tahoe.
- Trooper Robert Russell McGuire. EOW: Tuesday, May 16, 1961. McGuire, 48, was killed in a head-on collision with a drunk driver on I-15 south of Las Vegas. He was responding to an emergency call when the driver hit him, traveling on the wrong side of the divided highway.
- Sgt. George Cameron Chandler. EOW: Saturday, Jan. 31, 1948. Chandler, 41, died when his patrol car was broadsided by a bus as he was turning around to pursue another vehicle west of Reno.
- Pvt. Frank John McManus. EOW: Saturday, April 19, 1941. McManus, 31, died in a crash on U.S. 93 near McGill when he lost control on an icy road as he was trying to overtake a truck.
- Deputy Edward E. Hogle. EOW: Sunday, Feb. 26, 1911. Hogle, 30, was shot and killed as he rode with a posse who were tracking a group of Native Americans suspected of killing four ranchers in Washoe County. Hogle and eight Native Americans died in a prolonged shootout. “Deputy Hogle had been deputized by the superintendent of the Nevada State Police, in Eagleville, who was in charge of the posse. He was survived by his mother and fiancee. He is reported to be buried at the Anderson District Cemetery in Anderson, California,” according to information provided by ODMP, an organization that memorializes fallen officers. An account of Hogle’s death from the Carson City News is preserved here.
May and Jenkins were the only two deaths over the past decade involving NSP until the Nov. 30 incident, which is still a developing story.