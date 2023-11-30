LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The deaths of two Nevada State Police (NSP) Highway Patrol troopers on Thursday brings the total number of state police deaths to 12, with the most recent involving Trooper Micah May in an incident only about a mile away.

On July 27, 2021, May was hit by a suspect’s vehicle as he was placing stop-sticks in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 south of the site where two troopers died Thursday morning. May died at University Medical Center two days later.

The state officers who have died in the line of duty are memorialized on the Nevada Law Enforcement Memorial in Carson City on the grounds surrounded by the Capitol, the Nevada Supreme Court and the Nevada Legislature. The memorial contains the names of officers from police departments across the state. Before today’s deaths, a total of 137 officers had died in the line of duty.

The list of Nevada State Police officers who have died, along with the date (EOW: end of watch):

May and Jenkins were the only two deaths over the past decade involving NSP until the Nov. 30 incident, which is still a developing story.