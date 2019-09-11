2 deadly plane crash victims were certified pilots

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More details about the people killed in a plane crash over the weekend was released Tuesday. Two of the four on-board were certified pilots.

The single-engine plane crashed by the Henderson Executive Airport on Saturday. Lorenzo Abdul Harris, 48, of National City, California was one of the people killed. He became a commercial pilot in 2014, according to the FAA’s website.

Thomas William Craig, VIII is one of two people who survived the crash. He is a pilot from San Diego who became certified in 2011.

Craig’s family started a GoFundMe page to offset the cost of his intense treatment of second and third-degree burns on 75 percent of his body.

Craig’s family wrote on the page that he and the other survivor could’ve died if Good Samaritan Sevag Sagherian hadn’t stopped to help.

“These are real people; these are people that have families,” Sagherian said. “Lives are going to be destroyed. The ripple effect of they are someone’s father, husband, uncle, brother; they are going to deal with this for the rest of their lives. That is what is unbelievable.”

The identity of the second survivor and the second victim who died has

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating to see why the plane crash. But there is speculation that there were some mechanical issues shortly after takeoff, so the crew was trying to return but crashed.

The plane is registered to So Cal Leasing LLC, which is an aircraft charter business near Gillespie Field.