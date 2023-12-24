LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash in the east Las Vegas valley.

On Sunday around 1:25 p.m., near Charleston and Nellis Boulevards, a Mazda swerved to avoid a jaywalker and hit three other vehicles, police said.

The male driver and female passenger of the Mazda were pronounced dead at the scene.

The three people in the other vehicles were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

According to RTC Southern Nevada, Charleston Boulevard was closed in both directions between Nellis Boulevard and Arlington Street.,