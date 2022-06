LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are on the scene of a double homicide in the northwest valley near U.S. 95 and Tropical Parkway.

Metro police investigate double homicide near U.S. 95 and Tropical Parkway on Monday, June 20. (KLAS)

The incident took place in the 6000 block of Daisy Petal Street on Monday around 4:20 p.m.

Sources tell the 8 News Now I-Team that two people are dead, and multiple people have been shot.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.