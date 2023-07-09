LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people died in a crash between a motorcycle and a person in west Las Vegas late Saturday evening, police say.

The crash occurred at 11:45 p.m. near the intersection of Spring Mountain Road and Edmond Street.

According to evidence obtained by detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the motorcycle, which was traveling west at high speeds on Spring Mountain Road approaching the intersection of Edmond Street, collided with a person.

The person, identified only as a 50-year-old, was crossing the road outside of a marked crosswalk west of Edmond Street, police said.

Both the motorcyclist, identified as a 29-year-old and the person crossing the road were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified either of the individuals in the incident. Police say the deaths represent the 70th and 71st traffic-related deaths in LVMPD jurisdiction in 2023. Investigation into the crash continues