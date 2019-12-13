2 dead after early morning fiery crash on Lake Mead and Pecos; speed a factor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to Metro, two people died in a crash between two vehicles early Friday morning. The fiery crash happened on Pecos Road south of Lake Mead Boulevard around 3 a.m.

Two people traveling in one vehicle died on the scene. The other vehicle’s driver is not hurt and not believed to be at fault, according to Metro.

Please avoid the area of Lake Mead/Pecos. The area is closed due to an early morning crash involving two vehicles. Two occupants in one vehicle were killed. The other driver is not injured nor believed to be at fault.

Please, find an alternative route this morning. @LVMPD pic.twitter.com/RJ8t0zji5W — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) December 13, 2019

All lanes of Pecos Road are still closed while this fatal crash is under investigation. East Lake Mead is closed.

Residents are encouraged to avoid the area. Alternate routes to take south of Lake Mead are Lamb or Civic Center to travel North and South or Carey or Owens to travel East and West.

This is a developing story we will update you shortly.