LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on the I-15 just south of Mesquite.

On Sunday just before 7:15 p.m., NSP responded to a report of a crash on the I-15 southbound at mile marker 105.

Police said a vehicle was driving southbound on the I-15 and, for unknown reasons, failed to stay in its lane, rolled over, and hit a median.

The driver and the passenger in the vehicle succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene, NSP said.

The I-15 southbound at mile marker 105 was closed Sunday night. Drivers are asked to slow down for first responders on-scene.