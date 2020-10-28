2 City Marshalls on motorcycles involved in collision near Rancho and Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are working at the scene of a crash near the intersection of Rancho Drive and Palomino Lane involving two City Marshalls on motorcycles.
The marshalls have been transported to UMC with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to a tweet by Metro.
A Jeep and a Hyundai SUV were also involved in the collision, police reported.
Traffic around the area of Rancho and Charleston Boulevard will likely be affected during the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.