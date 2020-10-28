2 City Marshalls on motorcycles involved in collision near Rancho and Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are working at the scene of a crash near the intersection of Rancho Drive and Palomino Lane involving two City Marshalls on motorcycles.

We are currently investigating a #collision near the intersection of Palomino Ln & Rancho Ln. The collision involved two City Marshalls riding on motorcycles, a Jeep, and a Hyundai SUV. A citizen and the two Marshalls were transported to UMC with nonlife threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/SJSLmr1kgy — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 28, 2020

The marshalls have been transported to UMC with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to a tweet by Metro.

A Jeep and a Hyundai SUV were also involved in the collision, police reported.

Traffic around the area of Rancho and Charleston Boulevard will likely be affected during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.