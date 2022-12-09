LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two children were hospitalized with minor injuries Friday morning after a car crashed into a Clark County School bus on I-215 near Windmill Lane, according to Nevada State Police.

Police responded to the crash around 7:45 a.m. after the driver of an Acura SUV failed to slow down, swerved, and slammed into the right side of the bus, they said.

(Nevada State Police)

There were 30 elementary school children inside the bus and four claimed to be injured. Only two were taken to the hospital.

Police said impairment was not suspected. The crash is still under inestigation.