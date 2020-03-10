2 charged with spray-painting ancient Nevada rock art

LAS VEGAS (AP) – U.S. prosecutors say two Nevada men have been charged after spray-painting rock formations in a national monument that features petroglyphs.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Nevada says the charges against Daniel Plata and Jonathan Pavon include destruction of government property and unauthorized damage of archaeological resources. Authorities say the men spray-painted in a winding canyon that’s home to one of the largest concentrations of prehistoric rock art in eastern Nevada.

The extent of the damage isn’t clear. Prosecutors say the pair posted a video on Instagram last September showing them spray-painting other property, including a rest stop.