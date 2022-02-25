LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people face murder charges in the overdose death of a 20-year-old woman.

Christopher Gonzalez, 23, and Tyler Hager, 24, each face a charge of second-degree murder and conspiracy to violate the Uniformed Control Substance Act.

Avianna Cavanaugh, 20, died in March 2021 from a drug overdose, police said. The day before, her family had tried to conduct an intervention “due to her increasingly worse pill usage,” police wrote in a report.

It was the last time she was seen alive, police said.

According to police, Cavanaugh was found deceased the following morning with fentanyl and other drugs in her system.

Drug cartels are manufacturing illicit fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50-to-100 times more potent than morphine, and combining it with other street drugs.

The pills are often sold with the user not knowing fentanyl is present. Just one dose can kill.

In 2020, 209 people in Clark County died from ingesting illicit fentanyl – just a few grains are enough to kill a person. Out of those 209 deaths, nine were children, the 8 News Now I-Team reported last year. The numbers are pending for 2021 as toxicology tests can take several months.

As part of their investigation, police found a text message from someone named “Chris Gucci,” where Cavanaugh asked for “foil.”

Police identified Gonzalez as “Chris Gucci.” Hager is his girlfriend, police said.

Gonzalez had prior drug-related arrests after Cavanaugh’s death from April to October 2021, police noted. During some of these arrests, police said they located pressed pills, which tested positive for fentanyl.

Hagar also had a drug charge in June 2021, police said.

Through other text messages, investigators learned Cavanaugh was buying pills from Gonzalez and Hager, police said. Detectives also noted Cavanaugh “frequently purchased from” Gonzalez.

Police arrested Hager inside of a Las Vegas recovery center. Cavanaugh was already in jail on an unrelated gun charge, police said.

Both were being held without bail and are due in court in March.

Cavanaugh’s name appears in investigative documents in the case of Aria Styron, indicating the two were friends. Styron is charged with second-degree murder in the overdose death of 21-year-old Adrianna Folks. There is no indication Styron is connected to Cavanaugh’s death.