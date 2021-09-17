2 charged in crash that killed bicyclist south of Reno

RENO, Nev. — The driver and a passenger in a car that struck and killed a bicyclist on U.S. 395-A south of Reno in June have been arrested after investigators say the passenger lied to state troopers about who was driving at the time of the crash.

After a long investigation, 32-year-old Guadalupe Garcia-Davalos was charged Wednesday with eight counts, including reckless driving, driving without a license, obstructing an officer and conspiracy.

A Ford Escort crossed the center line of the roadway and hit the bicyclist, who was riding on the shoulder. The occupants of the Ford Escort remained at the scene.

Irma Arellano-Arroyo, 37, was charged with failure to report and conspiracy.

Boryana Staubel, 38, of Washoe Valley was declared dead at the scene June 19. She was married to Tesla co-founder Jeffrey Brian Straubel.