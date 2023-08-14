LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A crash in the southwest Las Vegas valley left a 64-year-old man critically injured on Monday.

It took place shortly before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Jones Boulevard and Somerset Hills Avenue near Cactus Avenue.

Police say a pickup truck and a sedan were involved in the crash.

Evidence at the scene, witness statements, and video footage indicated a 2009 Hyundai Elantra was westbound on Somerset Hills Avenue after stopping for a posted stop

sign.

The crash occurred when the Hyundai failed to yield the right of way to a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado traveling northbound on Jones Boulevard in the right of two northbound travel lanes, police said.

The front of the Chevrolet struck the left side of the Hyundai, resulting in major damage to both vehicles.

A 64-year-old man and a 9-year-old boy were in the sedan at the time of the incident and were both taken to the hospital.

As of Monday night, the man remained in critical condition and the boy was treated and released.

The 21-year-old driver and the 24-year-old passenger in the pickup truck had minor injuries and declined medical attention.

The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, according to police.

Roads in the area remained closed off to drivers late Monday evening.

The crash remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigations Section.