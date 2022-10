LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A vehicle crash has left one person dead in the southwest valley.

Police said the collision occurred Saturday, around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Windmill Lane.

According to officers, two vehicles were involved in the crash. Arriving medical personnel took one person to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The intersection of Rainbow and Windmill were closed as police investigate the incident.