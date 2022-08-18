LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District has reported two separate incidents of attacks on bus drivers this week.

The district said CCSD police are investigating an assault on a bus driver on Wednesday night involving several adults near Boulder Highway and Russell Road.

The district also received a separate report of an assault on a driver, also involving an adult, Thursday morning near Tonopah Highway and Vegas Drive.

Police are investigating both incidents and persons of interest have been identified, according to a news release from CCSD.

No arrests have been made.

Our employees are dedicated to the educational enrichment of students, whether in the classroom, in our lunch areas, or on our school buses. Bus drivers are the first to welcome our students each and every day. I condemn the violent attack on our bus drivers in the strongest terms. As I have said repeatedly, the Clark County School District will not tolerate attacks on our staff or students by anyone. Once this investigation concludes, these cases will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara

The district recently announced security upgrades being made going into the 2022-23 school year, including improvements to camera systems on all buses.

No other details about the attacks were released.

The school year started 10 days ago on Aug. 8.