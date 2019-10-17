2 bottlenose dolphins born at SeaWorld San Diego

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Those planning a trip to SeaWorld can expect to see two new dolphin calves at the theme park. The two bottlenose dolphin calves named were born to two different mothers on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 3:50 p.m. and on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 1:14 a.m.

SeaWorld said the calves gestated in their mother for 12 months.

Malibu is a 21-year-old bottlenose dolphin weighing approximately 475 pounds. This is her second calf. Her first calf, Kali, was born in 2009 and is also living at SeaWorld with her nurturing mother.

Maggie and her calf swimming together at SeaWorld San Diego.

Malibu has also been very supportive of other dolphin mothers and calves at the park. Maggie is a 16-year-old bottlenose dolphin weighing approximately 425 pounds. This is her first calf.

Malibu and her calf at SeaWorld SanDiego.

Veterinarians and trainers report that the mothers and babies appear to be in good health and are swimming together and bonding. SeaWorld veterinarians will continue to monitor the mothers and babies around the clock, documenting respiration and nursing frequency. The calves are estimated to weigh approximately 40 pounds.

The genders will be determined in the coming weeks.