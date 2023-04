LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating the discovery of two bodies near Mojave High School in North Las Vegas.

The bodies were discovered on Saturday around 4 p.m., in the 600 block of Hammer Lane near Ann Road and North 5th Street, according to police.

Police said the scene looked suspicious in nature and the investigation is ongoing.

LVMPD is leading the investigation since the area the bodies were found is part of the county.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.