An investigation is underway into a house fire on Bachelors Button Dr. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fire in a northwest Las Vegas home is under investigation after two bodies were discovered by firefighters once the blaze was put out.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue crews arrived at the home in the 7300 block of Bachelors Button Drive, near Farm Road and N. Buffalo Drive around 4:30 a.m.

According to fire officials, the home was fully engulfed in flames, and firefighters were forced back outside due to the intensity of the heat and flames. The home’s roof ended up collapsing.

Once crews were able to get access to the home, the bodies of a man and woman were found inside.