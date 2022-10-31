Michael Vizcarra and Saul Sanchez are facing charges for operating a chop shop. (Credit: NLVPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two men are facing charges for running an alleged chop shop in North Las Vegas.

Michael Vizcarra, 31, and Saul Sanchez, 29, were taken into custody by North Las Vegas police on Friday, Oct. 28. Vizcarra is facing four counts of grand larceny and one count of operating a chop shop. Sanchez is facing four counts of possessing stolen vehicles and facing one count of operating a chop shop.

The shop was allegedly located in the 1800 block of Putnam Avenue near Civic Center Drive and Carey Avenue.

Chop shops are usually where stolen vehicles are disassembled and the parts are sold.

Vizcarra and Sanchez are due to be arraigned in North Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday, Nov. 1.