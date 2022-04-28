CORRECTION: This story has been modified to reflect the correct date of the shooting.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting Wednesday night at an apartment complex near Lake Mead Boulevard and Jones Boulevard.

Kevon White, 19, and Von White, 21, each face charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Metro police responded to the 5800 block of W. Lake Mead Blvd. at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after multiple reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult male in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released yet.

Homicide detectives learned that Kevon White and Von White had been involved in a dispute with the victim that led to the shooting. The two fled the area, but were detained a short time later.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.