LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An armed burglar pointed a gun at a woman’s head while her granddaughters watched, threatening to kill her if she didn’t get the combination to a safe in her home in the northwest valley, according to an arrest report.

Two men are in custody in the Clark County Detention Center after a series of home break-ins, which took place over several days from Aug. 6-10 in Summerlin and the northwest Las Vegas valley. The face a list of charges in the break-ins, and both are scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 12.

Rondel Wilson, 24, faces 21 charges — including the armed burglary charge, which carries a $100,000 bail amount. Shamar Swanson, 26, faces 15 charges, with a $50,000 bail amount set on the armed burglary charge.

Shamar Swanson, left, and Rondel Wilson. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

According to arrest reports, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detectives identified the suspects using video surveillance images and DNA evidence from the scenes of three incidents. All the burglaries involved two black males and a black Dodge Challenger with black rims and a paper license plate. In each case, the burglars entered through a rear sliding glass door.

Surveillance images helped police identify Wilson as the man who threatened the woman during the Aug. 8 break-in. The woman wasn’t harmed before the suspects left out the broken back door. They forced her to call her husband to get the combination, and he said he was “around the corner and would be home shortly.” The suspects took her phone and threw it into the backyard swimming pool as they left.

A third suspect present at the northwest valley burglary has not been apprehended.

Items taken in the burglaries include a handgun and ammunition, jewelry, cameras and designer handbags.

Wilson was apprehended as he left a North Las Vegas casino on Aug. 23, and police recovered the handgun that was stolen, tucked into Wilson’s waistband. While police were looking for a second subject who was with Wilson, he slipped his handcuffs and tried to run back into the casino. He faces an escape charge related to that.

Swanson was arrested at his east Las Vegas home on Aug. 24.

Metro police asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspects on Aug. 14, and photos from that request included images of the car used in the burglaries.

Charges against Wilson:

Burglary with a deadly weapon ($100,000 bail)

Grand larceny of a gun

Burglary with a deadly weapon (2 counts)

Conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon

Robbery with a deadly weapon

Assault with a deadly weapon

First-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon

Home invasion with a deadly weapon (2 counts)

Child abuse with a deadly weapon (2 counts)

Possession of a gun by a prohibited person

Carrying a concealed weapon without a permit

Buy/possess/receive stolen property $25,000-$100,000, or gun

Escape by a felony prisoner

Conspiracy burglary (3 counts)

Conspiracy home invasion (2 counts)

Charges agains Swanson: