2 arrested in parking garage homicides, maybe be tied to other crimes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas police arrested 20-year-old Jesani Carter and 20-year-old Jordan Ruby in connection to a crime spree on New Year’s Eve.

Police said that Carter and Ruby had entered the parking garages to commit a robbery.

“Detectives are currently reviewing their connection to other events. These investigations are still ongoing, and additional charges will be forthcoming,” police said in a release Saturday night.

Police received a call shortly before 5:30 p.m. for an employee being shot at in a parking garage of a Sahara Las Vegas located at 2400 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

The victim told police that one of the suspects was armed with a handgun and demanded his property.

During the robbery, the suspect fired one round towards the victim. The victim was not hit and notified security of the incident.

At about an hour later, police received another call for a person shot inside a parking garage of a Palace Station local casino located in the 2400 block of West Sahara Avenue.

The male victim, in his 50’s, was taken to UMC Trauma, where he later died.

Earlier in the day, police were called for a shooting inside a parking garage of the Fashion Show Mall in the 3200 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police said the suspect confronted a couple getting out of their car in the parking garage at 3200 Las Vegas Boulevard South. Police said the robber attempted to take the woman’s purse, but she refused, and he shot her.

The woman victim, 66-year-old, was taken to UMC Trauma, where she later died.

Clark and Ruby have been booked into Clark County Detention Center and are expected to see a judge on Tuesday.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release both victims’ identities.