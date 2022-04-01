LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a fentanyl overdose case in Nye County.

Charles Coleman, of Pahrump, and Merrissa M. Ogden, of Clark County, are accused of providing pills to a person who later died.

Coleman and Ogden were arrested on Thursday, March 31 in Clark County.

Both Coleman and Ogden face counts of open murder, and conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act. Ogden also faces a gross misdemeanor charge of destroying evidence.

Chris Arabia is the Nye County District Attorney and believes one of the ways to fight the war on drugs is to hold those involved responsible.

“Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid much stronger than heroin and it’s showing up more and more in cases of overdose and death in Nevada, and when people provide drugs or pills, nobody knows if there’s fentanyl in the mix,” Arabia said.

Court dates for Coleman and Ogden have not been set.