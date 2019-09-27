2 arrested for robbing Henderson business

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Two men in their 20’s were arrested Thursday for allegedly robbing a business in Henderson. Police said on Sept. 9 two black men wearing all black with black masks, carrying a rifle walked into a business in the 2600 block of Windmill and demanded cash and merchandise. Once they received the goods, they fled the area on foot.

The robbery was also linked to two similar cases that occurred in Las Vegas. Henderson Police detectives were able to identify 26-year-old Lesean Braddock and 22-year-old Byron Porter, as the suspect’s involved.

On Sept. 26, Braddock and Porter were arrested and later booked into the Henderson Detention Center on the following charges:

Braddock: Robbery with a Deadly Weapon and Burglary in Possession of a Gun

Porter: Robbery with a Deadly Weapon, Burglary, and Burglary while in Possession of a Gun.

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.