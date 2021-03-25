2 arrested for possession of stolen vehicle, identity theft and drug charges in Mesquite

MESQUITE, Nev. (KLAS) — Two people are in custody after they were found in possession of a stolen vehicle in Mesquite earlier this week.

At 11 a.m. on Tuesday, an officer spotted a stolen vehicle behind a department store, then later noticed two people get into the vehicle.

Officers quickly detained the suspects — 31-year-old Luz Maria Calderon-Diaz and 28-year-old Preston Leigh Allen of Portland.

Police also found meth, stolen ID cards, a stolen credit card and burglary tools on the two suspects.

They have been booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges for possessing a stolen vehicle, drug possession and identity theft.