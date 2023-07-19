LAS VEGAS (KLAS)- Police arrested two suspects after they said a man was robbed at Las Vegas bus stop.

Chase Riven of California was one of the two men arrested and now faces several charges including robbery, assault, and discharging a gun, an arrest report stated.

The incident happened on July 14, shortly after 6:30 p.m. when a man told police he was robbed at gunpoint by three men.

The man also told police he managed to grab a gun from his backpack and return fire, according to an arrest report. The suspects are accused of firing off multiple shots toward the man. Three of the shots fired impacted an RTC bus that was nearby.

No one was hit but the shooting left multiple bullet holes in the bus.

The other suspect who was arrested in the incident was not identified due to his age.

Video footage taken from the RTC bus also served as a helpful tool for police prior to the arrest.